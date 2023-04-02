Create New Account
This is Why Everyone is Googling "Brazil Carnival"
(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)

317,066 views (YouTube)  Apr 1, 2023 

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's Carnival 2023 is being Googled by many Christians and people around the world after many diabolical and sacrilegiously-themed floats were created and blatantly paraded in front of thousands of festive spectators.


Do you agree with Joe's verdict concerning which parade float is the most disrespectful Brazil Carnival Float of 2023? Joe Kirby from Off the Kirb Ministries ranks the worst floats from the Brazilian Carnival in 2023.


Discover more thought-provoking presentations by Evangelist Joe Kirby at his web site, Off The Kirb Ministries, located at: 

                                              https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.

                                                                              - The RED Zone



