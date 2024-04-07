That dog lay dying on the street, many people passed by and pretended not to see it

Pitiful Animal





Apr 6, 2024





This girl was left alone by the side of the road.

People rushed over and pretended they didn't see her.

There was a dog lover who noticed her

They tried everything to save her

But her health was in critical condition

Time did not stop passing.

The girl also seemed to be counting the last few beats for herself.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rANNlVNpaM4