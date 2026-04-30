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Silver Star Service Banner Day on May 1st Kicks Off Military Appreciation Month!
Ann M Wolf
Ann M Wolf
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May 1st, SILVER STAR SERVICE BANNER DAY kicks off Military Appreciation Month when via multiple commemorations throughout the month, we honor our wounded, fallen, active duty, and military families with our prayers and our continued support. However, on this day, May 1st, Silver Star Service Banner Day, we also have our J6 Veterans in mind, many of whom were already suffering from visible & invisible wounds due to their military service prior to J6. This first remembrance of the month honors those who have become injured while serving in harm's way. We keep all our veterans in our prayers and continue to seek ways to extend support

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ptsdmemorialdaystop22sing4freedomcombatwoundedvetsilverstarbannerj6veteransmilitaryfamiliespurpleheartwoundedwarriorwoundedveteranmilitaryappreciationmontharmedforcesday
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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