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DONALD TRUMP - ZIONIST TRAITOR WHO SPITS ALL OVER THOSE WHO DIED ON 9/11
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134 views • August 06, 2021
Donald Trump Was Never Going to Release Information About His Zionist 'clique' Who Murdered 3000 Americans on 9/11 and Then the Same 'clique' Sent Even More Thousands of Americans Off to Die in the Middle East Following the Attacks. He Even Told You He Was a Snake Before You Let Him in, Its Dark Kabbalah Magic to Let You Know They Are Part of It and Then if You Fail to See the Deception and Solve It Then Its on You.
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