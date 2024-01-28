My Children's Hands are Bloody as Death Chimes Ring 1-28-24

A word from Father God about the death chimes I heard today and how his own children's hands are bloody.

Isaiah 59:2-3

2 But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear.

3 For your hands are defiled with blood, and your fingers with iniquity; your lips have spoken lies, your tongue hath muttered perverseness.





Verses: Isaiah 59:1-4; Jonah 3; Proverbs 12:17-19; Acts 5:33-39; Psalms 33:9; Isaiah 55:11; Ezekial 33:8-19; 33; Acts 7:51; Mark 14:38; Proverbs 19:5; Exodus 23:1-2; Zephaniah 3:5; Psalms 34:13-16; Psalms 35:11-12; James 2:13; 1 Corinthians 1:25; Acts 23:9





Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com





Mailing address:

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

P.O Box 5133

Cleveland, TN 37320





Prayer Email:

[email protected]





Questions:

[email protected]





Donate Links:





GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate





Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist





YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ





Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/





Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell





Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271





Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e