You Won’t Believe the Similarity Humans Share With Mushrooms
Finding Genius Podcast
Published a month ago

I bet you didn’t know this about mushrooms! 🍄

In this video, Kathleen Tlush, CEO and Founder of Tlush Family Farm, which cultivates everything from microgreens, mushrooms, to edible flowers, reveals a mind-blowing fact about mushrooms.

According to Kathleen, mushrooms are actually more like humans than any other plant because they BREATHE in oxygen and release carbon dioxide… 🌬️

Do you think this makes mushrooms similar to us humans? 🤔

