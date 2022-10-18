You Won’t Believe the Similarity Humans Share With Mushrooms

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I bet you didn’t know this about mushrooms! 🍄
In this video, Kathleen Tlush, CEO and Founder of Tlush Family Farm, which
cultivates everything from microgreens, mushrooms, to edible flowers, reveals
a mind-blowing fact about mushrooms.
According to Kathleen, mushrooms are actually more like humans than any other plant because they BREATHE in oxygen and release carbon dioxide… 🌬️
Do you think this makes mushrooms similar to us humans? 🤔