A Christmas Message From Our Family to Yours 🎄 El Salvador Holiday Tour
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
11 followers
Follow
7 views • 2 days ago

Merry Christmas, my friends! 🎄

This video is a warm Christmas message from our family here in El Salvador, along with a tour of our decorations the night before our Christmas party. As we wrap up the year, I wanted to share gratitude, blessings, and a heartfelt thank-you for being part of this incredible community.

This is my final uploaded video of the year, but we’re not finished celebrating together!

 ✨ Christmas Eve LIVE

 ✨ New Year’s Eve LIVE

 I hope you’ll join me for both as we celebrate faith, family, and community across borders.

In this video you’ll see cozy Christmas decorations, lights, ornaments, and the heart of our Salvadoran-Canadian holiday season. May this bring you joy, peace, and a little Christmas magic today.

Merry Christmas & Feliz Navidad to you and your family! ❤️🎄

 Gracias for all your love and support this year.


🎁 Key Takeaways

Christmas message from Charity to followers

Christmas decoration tour in El Salvador

Final video upload of the year

Upcoming LIVE Christmas Eve

Upcoming LIVE New Year's Eve

Reflections on community, faith, and gratitude

Peaceful, cozy holiday visuals


📍 Location

El Salvador 🇸🇻


🙋‍♀️ About This Channel:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We’re a Canadian family living full-time in El Salvador — exploring the real side of expat life, culture, and community. Our videos share the highs, lows, and lessons of starting over abroad.


✅ Calls to Action

📌 Like this video if you learned something

 📌 Subscribe for weekly El Salvador content

 📌 Comment: Is your country getting better… or worse?

 📌 Share this with someone afraid of the headlines

📧 Join our Expat AMA Group:

 Email us at [email protected] with your WhatsApp number to join our private group of expats and locals sharing insights about living in El Salvador.

🔗 Join Our Monday Night Call! (7 PM El Salvador Time)

 Join our weekly Monday Night Call to discuss relocation and life in El Salvador

🕖 When: Mondays, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (El Salvador Time)

 📲 Join our WhatsApp Group email us at [email protected]

 💻 Join the call: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw

See you there!

🔗 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1

 ❤️ Like + Comment to support the channel and help others discover real stories about life in El Salvador.


✅ Social Media Links

📌 Website: www.hagenaars.com

 ✉️ Email: [email protected]

 📘 Facebook: facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars

 🐦 Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

 📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars

 📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily

 📲 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

 ☀️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily



Mention: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/


Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100189


Artist: http://incompetech.com/


