A Christmas Message From Our Family to Yours 🎄 El Salvador Holiday Tour

Merry Christmas, my friends! 🎄

This video is a warm Christmas message from our family here in El Salvador, along with a tour of our decorations the night before our Christmas party. As we wrap up the year, I wanted to share gratitude, blessings, and a heartfelt thank-you for being part of this incredible community.

This is my final uploaded video of the year, but we’re not finished celebrating together!

✨ Christmas Eve LIVE

✨ New Year’s Eve LIVE

I hope you’ll join me for both as we celebrate faith, family, and community across borders.

In this video you’ll see cozy Christmas decorations, lights, ornaments, and the heart of our Salvadoran-Canadian holiday season. May this bring you joy, peace, and a little Christmas magic today.

Merry Christmas & Feliz Navidad to you and your family! ❤️🎄

Gracias for all your love and support this year.





