The Coup Will Be Reversed, After A National Near Death Experience, God Is Not Sleeping, Juan O Savin

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The World is under attack, in perhaps the greatest world war effort of all time. But It is not a surprise, and has been under planning for decades on both sides. We have the most brilliant minds in the world working on every detail of every aspect. But most importantly, the world and the human race are the creation of an Almighty God, Who is not going to allow anything to happen that He doesn't want to happen. And best of all, He is never surprised by anything. IN THE END, GOD ALWAYS WINS