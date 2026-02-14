Larin Paraske Poems 13-15 Chanted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Average translation of the poems of Larin Paraske in English from Finnish and improvised singing by folklorist S.M. Tarvainen 2/2026. Poetry of Larin Paraske was published by vicar Adolf Neovius/WSOY 1893.
Wikipedia article about Genocie of the Ingrian Finns can be read at en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genocide_of_the_Ingrian_Finns and article Ingrian Finns en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ingrian_Finns
PS. In poem 15 the word "yore" is replacing Finnish word "Jortikka" (a long shaped wet thing), maybe meaning a long river leading from Imatra to Ladoga lake shore. There is the village of Metsäpirtti, where Larin Paraske is buried. On the other hand in the Finnish poem is mentioned a place "Vaintka's children" and not such place is found in the maps, so maybe it means Vainikkala near Lappeenranta. From there flows a thin and curving river towards Vyborg and lake Ladoga.