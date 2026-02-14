Larin Paraske Poems 13-15 Chanted

Average translation of the poems of Larin Paraske in English from Finnish and improvised singing by folklorist S.M. Tarvainen 2/2026. Poetry of Larin Paraske was published by vicar Adolf Neovius/WSOY 1893.

Wikipedia article about Genocie of the Ingrian Finns can be read at en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genocide_of_the_Ingrian_Finns and article Ingrian Finns en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ingrian_Finns

PS. In poem 15 the word "yore" is replacing Finnish word "Jortikka" (a long shaped wet thing), maybe meaning a long river leading from Imatra to Ladoga lake shore. There is the village of Metsäpirtti, where Larin Paraske is buried. On the other hand in the Finnish poem is mentioned a place "Vaintka's children" and not such place is found in the maps, so maybe it means Vainikkala near Lappeenranta. From there flows a thin and curving river towards Vyborg and lake Ladoga.







