X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The Fake News Is Protecting The [CB], They Know What’s Coming

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The Fake News Is Protecting The [CB], They Know What’s Coming
The Great Reset, Green New Deal has failed, scientists from around the world are now saying that climate change does not exist. The [CB] are panicking, they never expected to pay for oil using other currencies. Billions have been sent to Ukraine when it could have been used here in the US. The fake news is now ready to get ahead of the story by protecting the [CB]
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^