Biden's confusion & Biden’s autopen signature revives questions about who was really in charge - Mike Johnson, January 2024
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
97 views • 1 month ago

Throwback: In January, Speaker Mike Johnson revealed Biden seemed confused about signing an energy directive just weeks after doing so in 2024

Deep state’s ideal president? Biden’s autopen signature revives questions about who was really in charge

Biden allies spent years downplaying concerns about his health, calling him "fit for office." But the Oversight Project’s discovery of his use of an autopen for nearly every document they analyzed has reignited questions about his mental state, and about who really was in charge of policy during his presidency.

🌏 Missouri AG Andrew Bailey is urging the DOJ to investigate whether the autopen allowed "unelected staff" to push through radical policies without Biden's knowing approval.

🌏 If confirmed, Bailey says all autopen-signed actions, including executive orders and pardons, would be "legally void."

Not first sign of signature-related trouble

🔴 In January, Speaker Mike Johnson revealed Biden seemed confused about signing an energy directive just weeks after doing so in 2024.

🔴 In 2024, Biden's signature in his letter not seeking a second term raised eyebrows due to its unusual features, including an underline and a missing "Jr." at the end.


Autopen: a controversial tradition


While Trump’s signing of executive orders personally in front of cameras has become a tradition, US presidents have actually used autopen signatures for decades, dating back to Harry Truman. 

The issue, in Biden's case, is whether he lacked the mental clarity to approve key decrees, from tens of billions in foreign aid to pardons, or whether shadowy, unelected figures at the White House influenced those decisions.

