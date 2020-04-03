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#AmericanCountdown HR1: Trump Must Open America Immediately, Or The Greatest Depression Awaits
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12 views • April 03, 2020
#AmericanCountdown EMERGENCY! Trump Must Open America Immediately, Or The Greatest Depression Awaits
National legal figure Robert Barnes and expert guest petition the president to reopen the country
Thursdays broadcast of American Countdown, constitutional attorney Robert Barnes discusses the crippling depression around the corner if America continues to shutter businesses indefinitely. Investor George Gammon joins the show to break down how to navigate the coming coronavirus stagflation, as the Federal Reserve revs up the printing presses. Together Barnes and Gammon will petition President Trump to Reopen America, or risk a severe economic downturn that threatens America more than any virus can.
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National legal figure Robert Barnes and expert guest petition the president to reopen the country
Thursdays broadcast of American Countdown, constitutional attorney Robert Barnes discusses the crippling depression around the corner if America continues to shutter businesses indefinitely. Investor George Gammon joins the show to break down how to navigate the coming coronavirus stagflation, as the Federal Reserve revs up the printing presses. Together Barnes and Gammon will petition President Trump to Reopen America, or risk a severe economic downturn that threatens America more than any virus can.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
•https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
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