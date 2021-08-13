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Pastors are not biblical jobs but was created by Satan to control information & mislead Christians
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102 views • August 13, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2021).
This is an ultimatum to all pastors and church clergy to surrender unconditionally, and to hand over the church back to the group of apostles and elders and Jesus, and apologize to the church for redefining Bible verses, and refund all stolen unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes immediately, and to urinate on Satan’s 501c3 spiritual contract document.
The job called “pastor” or “minister” or “clergy” is a complete sham fraud con artist position created by Satan Lucifer and his fake church system. It is like the “political officer” position in the Soviet Union or the “Nazi propaganda officer” in Nazi Germany. They control all the information, and kick us human homo-sapiens specie real Christians out of the churches immediately. They make millions of dollars through their fake unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, and use 50% of that church revenue for salaries and benefits right off the top, and the rest goes to bigger buildings and electricity and things to make the church institution bigger. Only 10% goes to other things. They redefine the Bible verses not only on women’s head coverings, in order to remove all of God’s spiritual protection and replace Jesus with Jezebel and Sananda Jesus, but they also redefine the Bible verses on the 10% grain and produce tithing of food to the Hebrew race Levitical priests in the Temple to make it to deceptively mean paying 10% of your salary to the useless meaningless worthless church state and Pharisees who only work on Sundays. The pastors steal monthly salaries and health benefits and parsonages and church cars from the money they stole, which are not in the Bible. All the information and power and control and teachings should not be controlled by the Illuminati NWO’s 501c3 church pastor single man, who are screened and ordained by Satan Lucifer and his seminary credential system and psychology psychiatry Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft Christian counseling certifications as qualified cowards and mind-controlled “women’s equality” Jezebel worshippers, but instead, according to the Bible and God’s Word, the group of apostles and elders should be running the church and teaching, along with the evangelists and teachers. The pastors are only a group of low-level caretakers and shepherds and helpers. Dictatorship and wealthy parsonage pastors’ homes and church cars and church staff Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft health benefits and high pastors’ salaries and teaching of religious garbage sermons comes from Satan Lucifer the devil and not from our true Jesus Christ who they kicked out. They do this because the devil knows how dumb and easily mind-controllable these religious Christian freak hordes are, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. Meanwhile, these Illuminati 501c3 “Satan spiritually contracted” churches, immediately kick us real Christians out, who are warning and exposing and teaching and preaching and informing God’s 100% truth, and restoring the original Bible verses and Jesus the Word of God, which they have redefined. Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
This is an ultimatum to all pastors and church clergy to surrender unconditionally, and to hand over the church back to the group of apostles and elders and Jesus, and apologize to the church for redefining Bible verses, and refund all stolen unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes immediately, and to urinate on Satan’s 501c3 spiritual contract document.
The job called “pastor” or “minister” or “clergy” is a complete sham fraud con artist position created by Satan Lucifer and his fake church system. It is like the “political officer” position in the Soviet Union or the “Nazi propaganda officer” in Nazi Germany. They control all the information, and kick us human homo-sapiens specie real Christians out of the churches immediately. They make millions of dollars through their fake unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, and use 50% of that church revenue for salaries and benefits right off the top, and the rest goes to bigger buildings and electricity and things to make the church institution bigger. Only 10% goes to other things. They redefine the Bible verses not only on women’s head coverings, in order to remove all of God’s spiritual protection and replace Jesus with Jezebel and Sananda Jesus, but they also redefine the Bible verses on the 10% grain and produce tithing of food to the Hebrew race Levitical priests in the Temple to make it to deceptively mean paying 10% of your salary to the useless meaningless worthless church state and Pharisees who only work on Sundays. The pastors steal monthly salaries and health benefits and parsonages and church cars from the money they stole, which are not in the Bible. All the information and power and control and teachings should not be controlled by the Illuminati NWO’s 501c3 church pastor single man, who are screened and ordained by Satan Lucifer and his seminary credential system and psychology psychiatry Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft Christian counseling certifications as qualified cowards and mind-controlled “women’s equality” Jezebel worshippers, but instead, according to the Bible and God’s Word, the group of apostles and elders should be running the church and teaching, along with the evangelists and teachers. The pastors are only a group of low-level caretakers and shepherds and helpers. Dictatorship and wealthy parsonage pastors’ homes and church cars and church staff Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft health benefits and high pastors’ salaries and teaching of religious garbage sermons comes from Satan Lucifer the devil and not from our true Jesus Christ who they kicked out. They do this because the devil knows how dumb and easily mind-controllable these religious Christian freak hordes are, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. Meanwhile, these Illuminati 501c3 “Satan spiritually contracted” churches, immediately kick us real Christians out, who are warning and exposing and teaching and preaching and informing God’s 100% truth, and restoring the original Bible verses and Jesus the Word of God, which they have redefined. Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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