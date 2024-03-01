Create New Account
UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD 9000
Published 15 hours ago

O Scale 3 Rail Lionel Train: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD 4-12-2 steam locomotive #9000. Also seen here UNION PACIFIC RR 4-8-8-4 Big Boy #4007.

steam locomotivefreight traino scaleunion pacific railroadjacksotrains3 rail4 12 2o gauger4 8 8 4 big boyheavy big steam engine

