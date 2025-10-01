The Connection Between Light and EMF Protection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Melanin, the pigment in your skin, is a powerful, natural shield against EMF. A scientific study showed a melanin-like material can block 99.9999% of 5G radiation. This means a natural tan is your body's built-in defense system. The more sunlight you get, the more you protect yourself from modern EMF pollution.
