'Ring of Fire' Annular Solar Eclipse - June 10 2021

On June 10th the Moon will pass directly in front of the Sun, producing a "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse. At the greatest eclipse, 94% of the Sun's surface will be covered. Near the centre-line of the eclipse, observers will experience something special. The Ring Of Fire.



As the Moon crosses the Sun dead-centre a circular strip or annulus of sunlight will completely surround the dark lunar disk. Visually, the Sun has a big black hole in the middle.



The annular phase of this solar eclipse is visible from parts of Russia, Greenland, and northern Canada. Weather permitting, those in Northern Asia, Europe, the United States and the western and northern parts of Asia will see a partial eclipse.



In the United States, the partial eclipse will be visible from the northern Midwest, and along the East Coast (except Florida.)



The next annular solar eclipse comes on October 14, 2023. It will be an all American annular solar eclipse with Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico witnessing a 95% per cent eclipse of the Sun.



Warning: The ring of sunlight during annularity is blindingly bright. Even though most of the Sun's disk will be covered you still need to use a solar filter or some type of projection technique.