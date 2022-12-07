MARK MALLETT Understanding John’s Revelation of the Thousand Years according to Church Fathers!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Dec 5, 2022
An article by Mark Mallett: Then I saw thrones; those who sat on them were entrusted with judgment. I also saw the souls of those who had been beheaded for their witness to Jesus and for the word of God, and who had not worshiped the beast or its image nor had accepted its mark on their foreheads or hands. They came to life and they reigned with Christ for a thousand years.
Source: https://www.countdowntothekingdom.com/scripture-the-thousand-years/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KBpG33J3jws
