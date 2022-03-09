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THE CALL OF GIDEON
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31 views • March 09, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Judges 6:1-40. The Israelites soon forgot about Deborah’s success and they behaved in their old ways again. The new enemies were people from Midian and Amalek’s people. They were ‘too many’ in number, so that Israel’s people could not defeat them. Their plan was what we today call a ‘scorched (burnt) earth plan’. This means that they destroyed everything on the land so that Israel’s people could not grow food there. God told the people what he had done for them. Then he told them what they had done to him. God had heard their voice, but they had not listened to him. He had done very many kind things for them, but they still did wrong things.
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