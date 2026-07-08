TCR#1186 STEVEN D KELLEY #494 JULY-2-2026. 4th.7

https://steemit.com/undergroundvaults/@artistiquejewels/what-is-iron-mountain-where-is-it-located-and-how-many-know-what-resides-there-and-who-stores-information-there-think-bill-gates

Now if you look into some aspects of the Getty this is what you will find,

In 1974, J. Paul Getty opened a museum in a re-creation of the Villa of the Papyri at Herculaneum on his property in Malibu, California. In 1982, the museum became the richest in the world when it inherited US $1.2 billion. In 1983, after an economic downturn in what was then West Germany, the Getty Museum acquired 144 illuminated medieval manuscripts from the financially struggling Ludwig Collection in Aachen; John Russell, writing in The New York Times, said of the collection, "One of the finest holdings of its kind ever assembled, it is quite certainly the most important that was in private hands." In 1997, the museum moved to its current location in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles; the Malibu museum, renamed the "Getty Villa", was renovated and reopened in 2006.

Now let's take a look at J. Paul Getty