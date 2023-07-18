Create New Account
The Miracle at the Eastern Gate Perry Stone
Perry Stone


July 17, 2023


There is a prophecy concerning the Eastern Gate in Jerusalem that was fulfilled - that many are unaware! See and hear it NOW!

#perrystone #mannafest #prophecy


Perry Stone or anyone from our ministry will never comment on YouTube asking for money. If you see someone do this, it is a SCAM, and please report it to YouTube directly. Thank you!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQq0jgFCbPE

christianjerusalemprophecyisraelmiracleperry stonefulfilledeastern gate

