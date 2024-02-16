Ukraine is a money laundering scheme for BlackRock, says Robert F. Kennedy, Jr

Video, subtitles, and the video description below from "The Vigilant Fox" and "Vigilant News News Network" posted here:

“Even if the Ukraine war ended today, we’re still going to spend half a trillion there rebuilding the country.”

But get this, Mitch McConnell has essentially admitted that the money is not going to Ukraine, but to military contractors.

That’s good news for General Dynamics, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin.

But “who do you think owns every one of those companies?” Kennedy asked.

The answer: BlackRock.

“It’s all just a money laundering scheme.”

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

