The Secret of Trade Deficits

According to economist Stephen Roach, countries that have low savings tend to run trade deficits. So America's lopsided economic relationship with China may have more to do with Federal Reserve policy than with the Chinese themselves.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

Domestic savings and investments effect on trade balance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ma1jm311os