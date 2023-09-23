Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 22





▪️The AFU again attempted to attack Krasnodar region with drones.





Russian air defense means intercepted an enemy drone over the waters of the Black Sea near Tuapse.





▪️The AFU also continued to launch combined strikes on the Crimean peninsula.





The first wave of attacks was repelled: air defense assets shot down a Neptun anti-ship missile over Belbek and intercepted several drones.





▪️Later, the enemy launched at least seven Storm Shadow cruise missiles.





Two of them broke through air defenses. Among the targets hit was the Black Sea Fleet headquarters building in Sevastopol.





▪️In the North Ukrainian direction, the AFU continue to terrorize the border areas of Belgorod Oblast.





Valkovsky farm and Terebreno village came under fire, also an attack drone was shot down on the approach to Belgorod.





▪️In the Svatove sector, the AFU are rotating units due to high losses.





At the same time, it became known about the destruction of two Leopard tanks delivered from Sweden near Stelmakhivka.





▪️In the Soledar direction, intensive fighting continues in the area of Klishchiivka and Andriivka.





Along the front line, counter battles are being recorded in which both sides are unable to achieve a decisive advantage.





▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU unsuccessfully attempted to storm the defense line of Russian troops near Verbovoye.





In addition, small groups of enemy troops are making sorties northeast of Novopokropivka.