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Ghost Lights on the Mountain - Telecaster Tuesday Jam
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120 views • January 20, 2021
Here's a jam for #teletuesday on my G&L ASAT. This jam started out as an improvisation on my Wechter Pathfinder tuned to dadgde. Later I added some percussion and tuned gongs to add a bit of bass via my Roland Handsonic. Towards the middle of the song I bring in the G&L ASAT with a tweed reverb amp sim in Bias FX 2.
The overall mood kind of this improvisation reminds me of the weird ghost lights seen in the Smokey Mountains. They are also seen in Utah and Texas where they are called the Marfa Lights. Who knows what they could be, here's their soundrack anyway :-) thanks for listening
The overall mood kind of this improvisation reminds me of the weird ghost lights seen in the Smokey Mountains. They are also seen in Utah and Texas where they are called the Marfa Lights. Who knows what they could be, here's their soundrack anyway :-) thanks for listening
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