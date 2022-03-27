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03/25/2022 Aggressor Putin complains west “trying to cancel Russia”.He said “they’re trying to cancel Russian culture, cancel people and everything connected with Russia”. Well, he should have expected the results of his invasion of Ukraine.This is the disaster he has brought to his country and people .