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Children are 50 times more likely to Die from the Vaccine than From COVID-19 Says Sidney Powell
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60 views • June 24, 2021
Children getting COVID-19 is less risky than taking the vaccine. The CDC admits Young men are having heart problems from taking the Jab. Also, Dr. Robert Malone (the inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology) discusses vaccine risks.
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DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Watch Alex Newmans Videos! https://thenewamerican.com/video/newman/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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