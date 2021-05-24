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THE DEEP STATE ARMY AND MACHINE ARE WEARING THIN
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50 views • May 24, 2021
THE DEEP STATE ARMY AND MACHINE ARE WEARING THIN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r19osPfQ7yWu/
OnTheFringe - Dan RadioStyle
People are starting to reach their breaking point but the odd thing, those that are starting to snap are the people pretending to be the good guys. The righteous amongst us are the ones that are starting to break. This is playing out in a unique way, I actually figured We The People would snap before the bad guys... Funny how this is playing out. Like Q said, trust in humanity... Easier said than done but looks to be holding up.
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r19osPfQ7yWu/
OnTheFringe - Dan RadioStyle
People are starting to reach their breaking point but the odd thing, those that are starting to snap are the people pretending to be the good guys. The righteous amongst us are the ones that are starting to break. This is playing out in a unique way, I actually figured We The People would snap before the bad guys... Funny how this is playing out. Like Q said, trust in humanity... Easier said than done but looks to be holding up.
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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