© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You're going to need skills from generations back--Gary Null predicted in 2006
Follow
1
Share
Report
140 views • February 20, 2022
After a quick story about him growing pineapples year after year, Gary talks about how previous generations knew how to do everything in the house and on the land.
-from the archives of Gary Null
Earlier today this was posted for a few hours with an April 2006 date--Oops the videos with Gary in the shorts were the ones from April 2006.
-from the archives of Gary Null
Earlier today this was posted for a few hours with an April 2006 date--Oops the videos with Gary in the shorts were the ones from April 2006.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.