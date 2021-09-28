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B-4, BINGO!
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40 views • September 28, 2021
The BlackeOps Podcast
Season 3 Episode 36
In this episode we reveal the latest VAERS numbers as of September 17, 2021 as released by the CDC, as well as, the meaning of redaction code (b) (4) found in the Pfizer application to the FDA for approval of Comirnaty.
Season 3 Episode 36
In this episode we reveal the latest VAERS numbers as of September 17, 2021 as released by the CDC, as well as, the meaning of redaction code (b) (4) found in the Pfizer application to the FDA for approval of Comirnaty.
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