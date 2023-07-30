Create New Account
HIROSHIMA NAGASAKI PEACE; PICTURES OF TELOS & THE HOLLOW EARTH!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Hello Friends! On this episode of Out of this World Radio, I discuss Hiroshima and Nagasaki and how we can make this world a peaceful and beautiful place! Every year, people in Seattle and in Japan celebrate peace and the lessons we can all learn in creating a beautiful, peaceful plant. See: https://fromhiroshimatohope.org/ Then I discuss what's happening in Canada on my Canada Corner, and finally show a video of pictures from Telos and the Hollow Earth. I hope you can all listen to this really Out of this World Radio Show! If we all work together, I know we can and will create a much better and happier planet! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

ascensionspiritualityhiroshimapeacehollow earthnagasakitelos

