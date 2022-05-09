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What is the Deep State Up To?
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70 views • May 09, 2022
Sean Morgan talks with Patrick Gunnels about the premier of the Patel Patriot and Dauntless Dialogue’s “Devolved Vol. 4” documentary.
Within this documentary, we see a glimpse into what might be going on behind the scenes within our political system.
To see this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness, with full analysis from Patrick Gunnels, go to: americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-ep-493
Visit americanmediaperiscope.com to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Within this documentary, we see a glimpse into what might be going on behind the scenes within our political system.
To see this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness, with full analysis from Patrick Gunnels, go to: americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-ep-493
Visit americanmediaperiscope.com to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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