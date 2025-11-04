ENTIRE FAMILY DESTROYED BY DEATH JAB

November 4, 2025 - Kelly Cervantes, author and epilepsy advocate, has shared her family’s deeply personal health journey in her new memoir, *The Luckiest*. The book details the challenges her family has faced, including the loss of their daughter Adelaide to epilepsy, her own recent breast cancer diagnosis, and the experience of miscarriage.





Cervantes writes with raw honesty about the physical and emotional toll of her cancer treatment, drawing parallels to the care she provided for her daughter. Her reflections offer insight into the resilience required when facing repeated medical crises, and the complex emotions that accompany caregiving and personal illness.





While focusing on her family’s story, Cervantes also touches on broader themes of grief, strength, and the effort to move forward despite profound hardship. Her account provides a window into the realities many families navigate when dealing with long-term medical conditions and unexpected diagnoses.





###





SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS**





**November 22, 2021**

- **Post:** "The look of half-vaxxed pride 😍"

- **Likes:** 206

- **Link:** https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CWlr9edPfnf/





**November 10, 2021**

- **Post:** "Ummm... came across this pic from our day at the stock exchange with @cureepilepsy and I just... 😍😍😍 Find someone who looks at you the way @mig.cervantes looks at Jackson looking at a microphone 😂"

- **Hashtags:** #CureEpilepsy #EpilepsyResearch #EpilepsyAwareness #SeizuresSuck

- **Link:** https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CWGweUsvKx3/





**September 14, 2021**

- **Post:** "Re-opening night is here! @hamiltonmusical is back! Broadway is back! Break a leg, baby. We love you, @mig.cervantes!!!"

- **Link:** https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CT0epLsFLSo/





**May 5, 2021**

- **Post:** "Double vaxxed/double masked and ready to travel! When we left Chicago I didn't think it would be nearly a year before we returned but here we are. Looking forward to visiting Adelaide's hometown and some of our favorite people ❤️💜"

- **Link:** https://www.instagramDOtcom/p/COgIuOwh47L/