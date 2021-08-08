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Fully Vaccinated Italians Show Solidarity - Burn Vaccine Passes
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100 views • August 08, 2021
Fully-vaccinated protesters in Italy are burning their vaccine passes in a powerful display of solidarity against the tying of civil liberties to vaccination status.
Clip from: @radiosavana released by DiscloseTV on Twitter
Clip from: @radiosavana released by DiscloseTV on Twitter
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