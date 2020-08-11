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Seattle Police Chief retires after City Council Slashes Funding, I get it BUT, she isn't the problem
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134 views • August 11, 2020
#CarmenBest #Seattle #JennyDurkan #Portland #PoliceChief #Chicago #Riots
Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best will leave the city’s police department, Mayor Jenny Durkan said, hours after the Seattle City Council voted to shrink its police force by 100 officers, trim the department’s budget and lower the salary of the chief.
Best “concluded that the best way to serve the city and help the department was a change in leadership, in the hope that would change the dynamics to move forward with the City Council,” Durkan said in a statement. A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. local time Tuesday, local TV station KIRO-7 reported. Deputy Chief Adrian Diaz will step into the vacant position atop Seattle’s police force.
Archived sources: archive.ph/8BJOH, archive.ph/ye4d3, archive.ph/8fr4k, archive.ph/CYhFF and archive.ph/QHQab
Youtube: youtu.be/TA7ppznKU7k
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/RQ5qsZ0ul58r/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vihyv
Brighteon: brighteon.com/84b7af0d-da00-4a56-9dc8-3badd7bf24a2
Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best will leave the city’s police department, Mayor Jenny Durkan said, hours after the Seattle City Council voted to shrink its police force by 100 officers, trim the department’s budget and lower the salary of the chief.
Best “concluded that the best way to serve the city and help the department was a change in leadership, in the hope that would change the dynamics to move forward with the City Council,” Durkan said in a statement. A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. local time Tuesday, local TV station KIRO-7 reported. Deputy Chief Adrian Diaz will step into the vacant position atop Seattle’s police force.
Archived sources: archive.ph/8BJOH, archive.ph/ye4d3, archive.ph/8fr4k, archive.ph/CYhFF and archive.ph/QHQab
Youtube: youtu.be/TA7ppznKU7k
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/RQ5qsZ0ul58r/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vihyv
Brighteon: brighteon.com/84b7af0d-da00-4a56-9dc8-3badd7bf24a2
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