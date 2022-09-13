Create New Account
Russia’s Medvedev Quotes Revelation 9:18 in Response to West Arming Ukraine
TruNews
The ruling elites of Western nations are insanely waging two wars in 2022. One war is against Russia. The other war is against half of the citizens of those Western nations. It’s getting so heated that former Russian President Dimitry Medvedev again quoted Holy Scriptures from the Apocalypse to emphasize what will happen to western nations if they persist in arming Ukraine with deadly weapons.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/13/22


