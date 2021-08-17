© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Protest Near The Governor's Mansion - A Nursing Student Speaks Out
Follow
1
Share
Report
311 views • August 17, 2021
On August 16, 2021 several people assembled near the governor's mansion to protest governor Ige's tyrannical vaccine mandates. A nursing student lost a family member due to the Covid-19 injection and a man shares his story about an adverse reaction he had after his second dose of the Covid jab. Wake up Hawaii!
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/libertypress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/libertypress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.