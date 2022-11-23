Create New Account
Eric Ulis' Complete DB COOPER Investigation
Nov 13, 2022

A simple black necktie may be the smoking gun to solving a mystery that has captivated the country for 50 years: who is D.B. Cooper and what happened to him?

Eric’s summary theory of the DB Cooper mystery.

Keywords
newsdb cooperdb cooper suspectnew db cooper suspectnew evidence db cooperdb cooper mysterydb cooper storyeric uliseric ullis db cooperdb cooper hijackingvince petersencoopercon

