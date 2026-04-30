'Narcissist King': Iran LEGO video, exposes Trump as part of the 'Dark Triad'

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Narcissist king: New Lego video exposes Trump as part of the 'Dark Triad'
A new Lego-style cartoon captures Donald Trump’s narcissistic obsession with his public image — from his demand for a Nobel Peace Prize to a golden statue of himself installed in Florida.
Trump’s narcissism appears to be more than a figure of speech: some American clinical psychologists have long warned that the US president shows traits of "grandiose narcissism."
Narcissism, along with Machiavellianism and psychopathy, form the “Dark Triad” in psychology — a set of traits often associated with some of history’s most ruthless tyrants and dictators.