https://gettr.com/post/p28gjb0c841

2/13/2023 Brother Changdao explained to a congressman why he joined the Whistleblowers’ Movement. We must show the Americans that our strong conviction to take down the Chinese Communist Party stems from the fact that we ourselves are victims of the CCP.

#takedowntheCCP #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC #US #CapitolHill





2/13/2023 长岛哥向美国议员讲述自己为何加入爆料革命，我们要让美国人看到，我们灭共的坚定信念源于我们本身就是中共的受害者

#灭共 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #美国 #国会山





