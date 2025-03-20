© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Washington State's Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence Task Force
Did you know Washington created this little commission through the Attorney General's Office? They meet every few months. Do you think any Republicans or conservatives are represented on this commission? Nope. The King County BLM leader is on it though. Do you think they address any of the socialist, communist or pro-Palestinian groups in their meetings? Ya know the ones burning up Tesla's and shooting up Tesla dealerships. Nope. Just "white nationalists," ANTIFA and environmental extremists. Of course, this is the usual witch hunt by the usual people trying to silence the people who don't agree with the liberal agenda.
