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CHINA, RUSSIA DECLARE A NEW WORLD ORDER IN RELEASED JOINT STATEMENT - KIM IVERSEN
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251 views • March 19, 2022
China, Russia Declare A NEW WORLD ORDER In Released Joint Statement - Kim Iversen
March 15, 2022
The Hill
Kim Iversen reviews Russia and China's friendship pact made February 4, and how it might currently affect Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
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Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers.
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March 15, 2022
The Hill
Kim Iversen reviews Russia and China's friendship pact made February 4, and how it might currently affect Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
=
About Rising:
Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers.
Follow Rising on social media:
Website: Hill.TV
Instagram: @HillTVLive
Twitter: @HillTVLive
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