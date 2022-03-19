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CHINA, RUSSIA DECLARE A NEW WORLD ORDER IN RELEASED JOINT STATEMENT - KIM IVERSEN
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China, Russia Declare A NEW WORLD ORDER In Released Joint Statement - Kim Iversen

March 15, 2022

The Hill

Kim Iversen reviews Russia and China's friendship pact made February 4, and how it might currently affect Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

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