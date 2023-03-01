Trudeau's REIGN of TERROR is ENDING! (Original version)

See the RE-EDITED VIRAL version of this video HERE.



The Two Witnesses are CALLING out the deep state leaders, BEGINNING with canadian whore prime minister, justin trudeau. The deep state leaders are being REPLACED with Our Global Monarchy. Wisdom is Restoring Justice through the Two of Us. The Global Reset is HERE! Watch and SEE!

We are UNABLE to post videos like this on YouTube due to the fact that the YouTube platform has become very proactive in SUPPRESSING free speech. YouTube's actions against the Bill of Rights WILL be held against them to the FULLEST extent of the law, it's only a matter of time.Mirrored from Our Twitter Channel

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.