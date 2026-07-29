TandemKross Wingman +4 Magazine Bumper for the Ruger LCP II Lite Rack

AmbGun Ruger LCP II Lite Rack Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/ruger-lcp





The Ruger LCP II Lite Rack in .22 LR has always been one of my favorite pocket pistols. It's a lightweight, 10-round handgun that ranks extremely high on the AmbGun rounds-per-size-and-weight spreadsheet—just behind the KelTec P17.

Recently, Dr. Michael Girouard invited me to Buffalo, Wyoming, to try the TandemKross Wingman +4 magazine bumpers. I expected to appreciate the four additional rounds, but I wasn't prepared for how much the TandemKross Wingman would change the way this pistol shoots.

For me, the difference was dramatic. With the factory flush magazine, the LiteRack feels like a three-yard defensive pistol. Install the Wingman magazine, and suddenly I'm making confident hits at fifteen yards. That extra grip length completely transforms the gun.

The extra 40% is impressive, too. The Wingman increases magazine capacity from 10 to 14 rounds while adding only about an inch of height and just a few grams of weight. That gives you 15 rounds in a pistol that's only five inches tall, 0.83 inches wide, and weighs just 11.35 ounces. According to Ellifritz data, that’s 10 Incapacitations per Wingman mag.

On my rounds per size and weight spreadsheet, that moves the LCP II Lite Rack all the way to number two—second only to the much larger KelTec CP33. It leapfrogs the SIG P322, Taurus TX22 Compact, and the KelTec P17 to become the most efficient concealed-carry pistol I've evaluated.

For pocket carry, I'd still use the flush 10-round magazine. It's more compact and keeps the gun true to its original mission. But I'd absolutely carry Wingman magazines as reloads. I like carrying two spare magazines in a leather pouch inside my cargo pocket. That gives me a total of 39 rounds while keeping the loaded weight of the pistol and mags under 20 ounces.

The added grip also changes how I think about the pistol. The LCP II is no longer just a pocket gun—it becomes a legitimate inside-the-waistband carry option as well. One gun that does it all…pocket carry, IWB, and nightstand.

TandemKross mentions that installation can be a little challenging. It's definitely more involved than swapping a standard magazine baseplate, but if you carefully follow their installation video, it's very manageable. The key trick is using the wooden shaft of a cleaning swab exactly as they demonstrate.

These magazines have motivated me to take another serious look at the Ruger LCP II Lite Rack as a cornerstone pistol in my concealed-carry lineup. In fact, this is the first video in our new Ultimate Defensive Lite Rack series.

If you own an LCP II Lite Rack, I think you should have at least two Wingman upgraded magazines. TandemKross sells them in a competitively priced two-pack, and in my opinion, they're one of the most worthwhile upgrades you can make.