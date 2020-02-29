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2019 Run 'n Gun - AmbGun Concerto
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39 views • February 29, 2020
Ambidextral Gunfighter Run 'n Gun montage featuring "Legend of Atlantis" instrumental version by Imperial Age.

Compilation of 2019 Run 'n Gun Fun.

Use of terrain for steadiest hold
Misuse of cover
Balance for diving
One handed to deal with obstacles
Left and right transitions
One handed to deal with balance
One handed to handle baseball slide
Binden Aiming Concept
Gun flat for diving into cover
Rice Paddy prone, squatting
Thumbs forward grip
Balance for one handed rifle
Respiratory pause, reset
Follow target to ground
Muzzle flash in low light
Left hand primary
Ambidextral Lever Gun
Both eyes open
Transition behind cover to train eyes
MDR left right transition method
Balance for one hand free climbing
Baseball slide
Ambi selector switch
Data on Personal Equipment
Optic vs bore axis
Right hand, sub-compact
Deployment from sling carry
Hasty sling
Balance for one handed rifle drag
Loop Sling AQT slow fire prone
NPOA shift
Jasper
Dislike bipods
Tactile weapon manipulation
AQT left and right
Free range Vicki
Left hand, sub-compact
Turkey neck cheek weld
Gun up thru cover
Ergo bolt release
Communicate
Handgun recoil management/grip slip
Coordinate
Escape from Tarkov
AR mag change
Wyoming, lower cortisol levels
MDR bolt release ergos
MDR rapid fire
AR mag change (beep is MDR time)
Airsoft for backyard ambi point shooting
Paintball airfield ambidextrous lessons
Ambidextral Gunfighter Proving Grounds
Cheek slap
AQT sitting drill
Imperial Age www.imperial-age.com
Keywords
gunsambidextral gunfighterimperial agepaintballambidextrous gunfighting
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy