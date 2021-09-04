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The Death Pledge: The Banking Mortgage
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106 views • September 04, 2021
January 23, 2013 by admin
#CommonLaw #defactoCourt
MORTGAGE = DEATH PLEDGE: Latin words Mort-Gage Literally Translated Mort Means (Death) Gage Means (Pledge) “Debt Slavery=Human Mortgages=Debt Till Death! Time To Re-Think America!”
http://truedemocracyparty.net/2013/01/mortgage-death-pledge-latin-words-mort-gage-literally-translated-mort-means-death-gage-means-pledge/
The word “mortgage” comes from the French “mort-gage”, literally death-pledge. The French peasants were working until they died for the privilege of owning a house. Same Game! Same People! Different Time! WTH!!!
Historically, when the oldest son of a nobleman needed large sums of money which his father refused to give him, he often turned to borrowing.
In arranging the loan, he would gage or “pledge” to repay the debt when his father died (at which time the son expected to receive his inheritance).
***
***
What is a Mortgage?
To understand what is a mortgage is you first have to understand the etymology {history} of the word mortgage.
It is said that the first mortgage ever recorded dates to 1190 in England. Common English Law provided protections to the grantee (lender) of that mortgage loan and these protections granted the lender in the borrowers property.
At that time most pledges or loans were what was known as “Living Pledges” which were just that pledges of possessions while one was living until the debt was paid.
Death Pledge
By contrast the word “Mortgage” is the opposite of the Living Pledge . It is a compound word from the Latin words Mort-Gage. Literally translated Mort means death Gage which means pledge.
mortgage = death pledge
BY RICARDOCOBOS
***
N.W.O. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
I Pledge my Life, to the Banks, into Slavery for which they Stand…
One World Order…under Satan…Their God
With Liberty and Justice…for only Them.
*FIGHT THE NEW WORLD ORDER!!! OR ACCEPT THEIR PLEDGE!*
RESISTANCE IS NOT FUTILE!!! RESISTANCE IS FRUITFUL!!!
***
***
death
THE LIE:
The word mortgage is a French Law term meaning “death contract”, meaning that the pledge ends (dies) when either the obligation is fulfilled or the property is taken through foreclosure.[1]
This of course, is a Lie to hide the true meaning of “death pledge”. If this were the real and original meaning, ALL CONTRACTS WOULD BE MORTAGES! Because, in theory, “All Contracts are PLEDGES that End/Die when the Terms of said Contract/Pledges have been met.”
This is what is called “Revisionist History”. Changing history or the meaning of words.
They made no mistake when they coined this word. It means exactly what it says.
The question is, How long will we allow this type of slavery death pledge “contract” to exist in a truly civilized society.
RELATED:
1.) http://truedemocracyparty.net/2012/12/iceland-forgives-entire-population-of-mortgage-debt-fiscal-cliff-end-the-fed-tdp-calls-for-nation-wide-mortgage-debt-forgiveness-its-time-to-launch-referendumspetitions-in-every-state/
2.) http://truedemocracyparty.net/2012/09/norway-writes-down-90-of-populations-mortgage-debt-a-case-for-debt-forgiveness-when-debt-is-fraud-debt-forgiveness-is-the-last-and-only-remedy/
#CommonLaw #defactoCourt
MORTGAGE = DEATH PLEDGE: Latin words Mort-Gage Literally Translated Mort Means (Death) Gage Means (Pledge) “Debt Slavery=Human Mortgages=Debt Till Death! Time To Re-Think America!”
http://truedemocracyparty.net/2013/01/mortgage-death-pledge-latin-words-mort-gage-literally-translated-mort-means-death-gage-means-pledge/
The word “mortgage” comes from the French “mort-gage”, literally death-pledge. The French peasants were working until they died for the privilege of owning a house. Same Game! Same People! Different Time! WTH!!!
Historically, when the oldest son of a nobleman needed large sums of money which his father refused to give him, he often turned to borrowing.
In arranging the loan, he would gage or “pledge” to repay the debt when his father died (at which time the son expected to receive his inheritance).
***
***
What is a Mortgage?
To understand what is a mortgage is you first have to understand the etymology {history} of the word mortgage.
It is said that the first mortgage ever recorded dates to 1190 in England. Common English Law provided protections to the grantee (lender) of that mortgage loan and these protections granted the lender in the borrowers property.
At that time most pledges or loans were what was known as “Living Pledges” which were just that pledges of possessions while one was living until the debt was paid.
Death Pledge
By contrast the word “Mortgage” is the opposite of the Living Pledge . It is a compound word from the Latin words Mort-Gage. Literally translated Mort means death Gage which means pledge.
mortgage = death pledge
BY RICARDOCOBOS
***
N.W.O. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
I Pledge my Life, to the Banks, into Slavery for which they Stand…
One World Order…under Satan…Their God
With Liberty and Justice…for only Them.
*FIGHT THE NEW WORLD ORDER!!! OR ACCEPT THEIR PLEDGE!*
RESISTANCE IS NOT FUTILE!!! RESISTANCE IS FRUITFUL!!!
***
***
death
THE LIE:
The word mortgage is a French Law term meaning “death contract”, meaning that the pledge ends (dies) when either the obligation is fulfilled or the property is taken through foreclosure.[1]
This of course, is a Lie to hide the true meaning of “death pledge”. If this were the real and original meaning, ALL CONTRACTS WOULD BE MORTAGES! Because, in theory, “All Contracts are PLEDGES that End/Die when the Terms of said Contract/Pledges have been met.”
This is what is called “Revisionist History”. Changing history or the meaning of words.
They made no mistake when they coined this word. It means exactly what it says.
The question is, How long will we allow this type of slavery death pledge “contract” to exist in a truly civilized society.
RELATED:
1.) http://truedemocracyparty.net/2012/12/iceland-forgives-entire-population-of-mortgage-debt-fiscal-cliff-end-the-fed-tdp-calls-for-nation-wide-mortgage-debt-forgiveness-its-time-to-launch-referendumspetitions-in-every-state/
2.) http://truedemocracyparty.net/2012/09/norway-writes-down-90-of-populations-mortgage-debt-a-case-for-debt-forgiveness-when-debt-is-fraud-debt-forgiveness-is-the-last-and-only-remedy/
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