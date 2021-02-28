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The Birthday of John-The-Baptist on 5/10/4 BC... Building The 3rd Temple in Our Hearts Through Repentance...
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11 views • February 28, 2021
John the Baptist was born on 5/10/4BC on the Jewish Lunar Bible Calendar just as the 2 Temples Herods's Temple and Soloman's Temple on 5/10. this is because a new physical temple will never be rebuilt, it is built in our hearts where the temple is built now through the repentance of John-The-Baptist. That is why historically they were destroyed on the same day...
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