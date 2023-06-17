Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Thinks Mothers With No Running Water Need Mobile Phones So They Can
A) Make sure their children are vaccinated
B) Use them to track the whereabouts of their children
She should be nowhere near public health.
Source @Real World News
