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Equifax Victims Won’t See Much of $700M Award
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152 views • July 22, 2019
Equifax has agreed to pay $700M for the loss of private data of over 145M people. Only the lawyers will get compensated. And, as everyone is rightly concerned about the Epstein & the elite pedophiles he serviced, are you aware of the trickle-down debauchery that permeates our society beginning in kindergarten?
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