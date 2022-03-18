The Three Ways Most "Conservative" News Outlets Are Compromised

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We're in the middle of an ideological war. Everyone knows that, but most are unaware that one of the most prominent opponents America First patriots should be fighting are technically on the "right." A majority of major "conservative" news outlets are compromised in some way. I detail the three most common ways below and on the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, but I want to tell a brief story first.



One of the reasons I joined America Out Loud and started The JD Rucker Political Report was to extend my long-standing mission of taking on the "Conservative Media Establishment" that muddles so much of what we really need to hear from the right. Many of the most popular "conservative" news sites do a great job at handling the safe topics like the border crisis, Critical Race Theory, abortion, and the economy, but they do not advance the America First cause on some of the most important issues.



There are three reasons for this. The first is the obvious one. Some are backed by the GOP Establishment. They are only able to maintain access to both the power players in the Republican Party and the money that is shuffled to them through direct sponsorships if they keep their reporting corralled within the accepted GOP talking points. Those who have ventured out and brought up topics uncomfortable for the Establishment are quickly rebuked; we've seen a handful of larger conservative sites in decline recently because they were taken off the GOP Establishment teat.



The second reason is also obvious, but not as readily acknowledged. They are beholden to Big Tech. They need Google for revenue and traffic. They need Facebook for a little less revenue but a lot more traffic. Some sites are so entrenched with Big Tech that they have a list of taboo topics handed to them and updated regularly. This has been confirmed by multiple journalists at major conservative news outlets who have told the same basic story.



The third reason is ugly, diabolical, and would fall under the category of "far-fetched" if I didn't hear it from multiple journalists, including a senior editor of a major conservative publication who is currently looking for an exit. They are being paid to be "controlled opposition" by one of two major players: The CCP and a Wall Street PR firm that may or may not be a front for the World Economic Forum.