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8.1 New Zealand Quake, Recent History of 8-Mag Quakes, Senile Biden Tries to Hide Southern Border Crisis, and More: March 04, 2021.mp4
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723 views • March 05, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.04.2021):
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000d20e/executive
M 7.0 - 211 km SE of Pondaguitan, Philippines
--
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000dg77/executive
M 7.7 - southeast of the Loyalty Islands
--Today--
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000dher/executive
M 7.1 - 72 km ENE of Namie, Japan
--
M 7.4 - Kermadec Islands, New Zealand
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000dfk3/executive
--
M 8.1 - Kermadec Islands, New Zealand
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000dflf/executive
--
After third large quake near New Zealand, tsunami concerns from South Pacific to Central America
https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2021/03/04/earthquake-tsunami-new-zealand-hawaii/
--Recent History--
M 8.2 - 94km NW of Iquique, Chile
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/usc000nzvd/executive#summary
--
M 8.3 - 48km W of Illapel, Chile
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us20003k7a/executive#general_summary
--
M 8.2 - 101km SSW of Tres Picos, Mexico
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us2000ahv0/executive
--
M 8.2 - 286km NNE of Ndoi Island, Fiji
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us1000gcii/executive
--
Biden Desperately Tries To Hide Southern Border Crisis
https://therightwingrebel.com/biden-desperately-tries-to-hide-southern-border-crisis/
--
WARNING! WE ARE ON HlGH ALERT TODAY! (Do Not Fall For It)
https://youtu.be/EzKc6KFWsRc
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.04.2021):
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000d20e/executive
M 7.0 - 211 km SE of Pondaguitan, Philippines
--
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000dg77/executive
M 7.7 - southeast of the Loyalty Islands
--Today--
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000dher/executive
M 7.1 - 72 km ENE of Namie, Japan
--
M 7.4 - Kermadec Islands, New Zealand
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000dfk3/executive
--
M 8.1 - Kermadec Islands, New Zealand
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000dflf/executive
--
After third large quake near New Zealand, tsunami concerns from South Pacific to Central America
https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2021/03/04/earthquake-tsunami-new-zealand-hawaii/
--Recent History--
M 8.2 - 94km NW of Iquique, Chile
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/usc000nzvd/executive#summary
--
M 8.3 - 48km W of Illapel, Chile
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us20003k7a/executive#general_summary
--
M 8.2 - 101km SSW of Tres Picos, Mexico
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us2000ahv0/executive
--
M 8.2 - 286km NNE of Ndoi Island, Fiji
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us1000gcii/executive
--
Biden Desperately Tries To Hide Southern Border Crisis
https://therightwingrebel.com/biden-desperately-tries-to-hide-southern-border-crisis/
--
WARNING! WE ARE ON HlGH ALERT TODAY! (Do Not Fall For It)
https://youtu.be/EzKc6KFWsRc
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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